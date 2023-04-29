Over 35 khap representatives join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi

The representatives and people associated with more than 35 khaps from Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi to express their solidarity with the wrestlers. The wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and sought support from khap leaders two days ago.

The prominent khaps from Haryana whose members joined the stir are Phogat Khap, Sangwan Khap, Sheoran Khap, Boora Khap, Kandela khap, Dhankar Khap, Jakhar Khap, Ahlawat Khap, Kadian Khap, Birohar-12, Phogat Khap, Sehrawat Khap, Hooda Khap, Rohtak Khap 84, Nandal Khap, Malik Khap, and Jhajjar 360 Khap.

Om Prakash Dhankar, chief of Dhankar khap, said they will decide the future course of action after holding deliberations with wrestlers and they are keeping a close watch on Supreme Court’s judgments.

“If the government fails to provide justice to our daughters, we will block highways in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other parts of the country. This is a battle to keep the prestige of our daughter wrestlers, who brought laurels to the whole nation. The government has failed to take action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges. The BJP which talked about saving girl child, has failed to give respect to women wrestlers and shielding an accused for the sake of vote bank,” he added.

Surendra Solanki, head of Delhi’s Palam 360 Khap, said a meeting of all khaps of different states would be called in Delhi to decide on how to progress further if action is not initiated against Brij Bhushan.

Hisar BJP MP extends support to protesters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh, son of former Union minister Birender Singh, also extended support to the wrestlers protesting in Delhi. He is the first BJP MP who came out in support of wrestlers. In a tweet, Brijendra Singh said, “It is disheartening to see our wrestlers protesting on the streets. It should be our endeavour to protect our athletes from any kind of injustice. I request the government to work towards providing an environment which motivates our athletes to focus on practice and bring medals for India”.

Atmosphere of fear being created: Sakshi Malik’s mother

Sudesh Malik, mother of Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, said the wrestlers had started agitation at the Jantar Mantar after they got to know that the report was prepared to give clean chit to Brij Bhushan Singh.

“Those protesting are not common girls. They brought medals and laurels to the nation. These girls have to fight a battle to get justice. This shows that an atmosphere of fear is being created everywhere,” she added.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik said they only have hope from the Supreme Court.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda also met the protesters and extended his support to them. Hooda said a sportsperson plays for India, not for their state or region.

“Sportspersons have no caste, no religion, no state and no region. These players have hoisted the National Flag after winning medals. It is our duty to support their stir for the sake of the sports fraternity,” he added.