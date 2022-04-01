Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Kharar man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body in canal

Accused confessed to have killed his wife as she found out about his affair with a Ludhiana-based woman, said Kharar police
Kharar police have deployed divers in the canal to locate the victim’s body. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested a Kharar resident for murdering his wife and dumping her body in a canal near Morinda after she caught him having an extra-marital affair.

The accused has been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Ballomajra, Kharar.

The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh, had gone missing on March 9.

She lived with her husband, Charanjit, and a one-year-old son in a rented accommodation at Eco Floors 1 Society, Kharar.

Kharar Police station in-charge Satinder Singh said Ruby’s sister had filed a missing person’s complaint recently, following which Charanjit was summoned for questioning.

On being interrogated, Charanjit confessed to have killed his wife as she found out about his affair with a Ludhiana-based woman.

On March 9, when Ruby confronted him, an argument ensued and he killed her in a fit of rage. He then drove to Morinda and dumped her body in the Khant Manpur canal to conceal the crime.

Police have deployed divers in the canal to locate the victim’s body. Charanjit has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a Mohali court on Thursday and sent to three-day police remand.

