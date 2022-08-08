Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident

A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to his injuries a day after being hit by a car.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40.

As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of Sudesh Kumar, 45, a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh. He told the police that he was walking near IRB turn near Mullanpur Barrier when he saw a motorcycle coming from Chandigarh being hit by an Alto car coming from Mullanpur side. He said the car driver was speeding.

Following the collision, the biker was thrown up in the air before crashing on the road. The Alto car driver stopped and took an unconscious Rajesh to PGIMER where he remained under treatment for a day before succumbing on Saturday.

Police later arrested the driver of the Alto car identified as Yogesh, 23, of Kaimbwala village, Chandigarh. He was later granted bail. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarangpur police station but later after Rajesh’s death, Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC was added.