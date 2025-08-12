Kharar police arrest 2 former power dept workers for stealing street light battery

Kharar police arrested two former electricity department employees for stealing a street light battery from Gharuan village on Sunday. Kharar police said investigations were on in both cases to determine whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes (File)

The accused, identified as Jatinderpal Singh and Ghaniya Mishra, both residents of Patiala, were booked under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to village head Rakesh Kumar, the duo had earlier worked with the electricity department and would visit the village to repair faulty street lights. On Sunday afternoon, they arrived on a motorcycle, claiming to fix a street light issue, but removed the battery and fled with it, Kumar alleged.

In a separate incident, police arrested a mobile phone snatcher within hours of the crime. The complainant, Jasleen Kaur, told police she was on her way to Chandigarh University from Gate Number 8 around 11 am on Sunday. Suddenly, a bike-borne man approached her and fled with her mobile phone.

Following her complaint, lodged at the Gharuan police station, police traced and arrested the accused, identified as Niraj Kumar of Raipur, Mohali. He was booked under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS.

Police said investigations were on in both cases to determine whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes.