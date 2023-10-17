Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharar triple murder: Accused stole 14 L from his house in 2018

Kharar triple murder: Accused stole 14 L from his house in 2018

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Oct 17, 2023 09:16 AM IST

A team of Mohali police on Monday took the accused to his hometown and recovered ₹18,000 besides the debit and credit cards of his brother Satvir

The police investigation into the murders of a Kharar man Satvir, his wife Amandeep and two-year-old son, at the hands of his brother, revealed that the accused stole 14 lakh from his native house in Pandher, Barnala, in 2018.

Lakhvir after committing the crime fled to his native village and hid the cash and cards of his brothers in a jungle area. (iStock)

But the family recovered the stolen money from the accused.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police said the family had kept the money at home for purchase of a property but Lakhvir stole it.

“After his family confronted him and threatened him of a police case, Singh confessed to the crime and returned the money. The accused who was now residing with his brother’s family in Kharar also left the house three months before the murders after a heated exchange with his brother and wife,” a police officer said.

A team of Mohali police on Monday took the accused to his hometown and recovered 18,000 besides the debit and credit cards of his brother Satvir.

Lakhvir after committing the crime fled to his native village and hid the cash and cards of his brothers in a jungle area.

Earlier the probe found that a heated exchange over the purchase of an iPhone 15 Pro Max turned out to be the trigger behind the crime.

The fact that he had used his brother Satvir’s bank card to make the purchase became a bone of contention. Satvir reportedly also seized the phone from the accused. Enraged, the accused got together with his colleague and plotted the murders. The colleague is still on the run.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikhil Sharma

Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.

Topics
brother
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP