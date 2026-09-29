Kharar woman, husband thrashed over parking dispute

A 47-year-old woman and her husband were allegedly assaulted with wooden batons by their neighbour and three unidentified men outside their home in Kharar, following a months-old parking dispute on Saturday.

The complainant told police that the attack stemmed from an earlier parking dispute. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Complainant Krishna Dogra, a private company employee in Sector 24, Chandigarh, told police that her husband, Amar Singh, and she had returned from work between 6pm and 7pm when their neighbour, Manpreet Singh alias Mani, intercepted them with three men carrying wooden batons. As Dogra stepped out of the car and her husband prepared to park, the men cornered her.

According to her complaint, Manpreet struck her on the head, causing her to fall. He then repeatedly hit her arms and back with the baton. When Singh rushed to rescue her, the attackers overpowered and assaulted him as well.

She alleged that Manpreet also snatched her gold earring and pulled a gold ring from her right hand. The assailants threatened the couple and intimidated neighbours who tried to intervene before fleeing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh took his injured wife to the Kharar civil hospital, where a medico-legal report recorded 10 blunt-force injuries. Doctors withheld their final opinion pending further evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh took his injured wife to the Kharar civil hospital, where a medico-legal report recorded 10 blunt-force injuries. Doctors withheld their final opinion pending further evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The complainant told police that the attack stemmed from an earlier parking dispute. In February, Manpreet and his associates had allegedly assaulted her over the same issue, following which she lodged a complaint at Kharar city police station. Based on the fresh complaint, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Manpreet and three unidentified men.