Kharar-Banur road: Power bill pending, 4 high-mast lights non-functional for months

Four high-mast lights on the Kharar-Banur-Tepla road have remained non-functional for more than three months, affecting visibility for commuters at night, even as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Mohali public works department (PWD) are busy passing the buck.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), meanwhile, says the power supply to these lights was disconnected after the NHAI defaulted on bills totalling ₹7 lakh. (HT Photo)

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The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), meanwhile, says the power supply to these lights was disconnected after the NHAI defaulted on bills totalling ₹7 lakh.

The four lights are spread across an approximately 3-km stretch, with one near the junction at Raipur Kalan village, one near Sector 108 and two at Saneta village. Each mast is around 15 metres high and has six to eight light fittings, illuminating a sizeable area around the road and nearby junctions.

Members of the residents’ welfare society (RWS) of Emaar, Sector 108, said they had approached the highways authority regarding the defunct lights in their area. But NHAI project director Amit said the road had now been transferred to the Mohali PWD and that the responsibility therefore lay with the department.

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{{^usCountry}} Dharmendra Singh, executive engineer, PWD (building and roads), Chandigarh, said some pending issues on the NHAI’s side were causing a delay in the transfer process and that the department had sent an intimation to the executive engineer, PWD (B&R), National Highway, Mohali, regarding the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmendra Singh, executive engineer, PWD (building and roads), Chandigarh, said some pending issues on the NHAI’s side were causing a delay in the transfer process and that the department had sent an intimation to the executive engineer, PWD (B&R), National Highway, Mohali, regarding the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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PSPCL assistant engineer Suhani said, “The NHAI connections have been disconnected due to pending bills totalling ₹7 lakh.”

Commuters, meanwhile, are on the receiving end, as the non-functional lights have left the stretch prone to accidents. Residents said some of the LED fittings had stopped functioning even before the electricity supply was disconnected.

Purushottam Garg, general secretary, RWS, Emaar, said, “Residents and commuters are bearing the brunt of the confusion between departments over jurisdiction. We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible.”

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Nitin Kumar, finance secretary, RWS, Emaar, said, “The non-functional lights increase the risk of accidents for motorists at night.”