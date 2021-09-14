Kharar: Revenue dept stops land registries at Sunny Enclave

The Mohali revenue department has stopped land registries for new constructions at Sunny Enclave in Kharar for violating pollution norms.

Promoted by Bajwa Developers Private Limited, the project has been developed in two parts in Sectors 123 and 125 that have around 3,500 houses and 1,000 commercial units each.

The revenue department action came after the Punjab Pollution Control Board found that the developer had not taken environment clearance for both the projects and directed it to stop land registries.

Besides this, the revenue department has also stopped land registries in two villages – Hasanpur and Manana, which also fall in Sector 123, Kharar.

“The action has been taken under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, as the developer failed to get environment clearance from the PPCB and violated pollution norms,” said district revenue officer Gurjinder Singh Benipal.

The violations

In a letter to the revenue department, the PPCB stated that the project in Sector 125 is situated on both sides of the Airport Road and the developer has not provided any boundary wall to bifurcate the plotted development projects.

The project proponent has installed reserved land of about 0.5064 acres for setting up a sewerage treatment plant (STP), but no construction work has been stated, resultantly, the entire wastewater is treated through the existing STP in the Old Sunny Enclave. As its capacity is not adequate, ultimately wastewater is being discharged into Jyanti Ki Rao drain.

Also, the project is spread over more than 50 hectares of land, for which environment clearance is mandatory, the letter said.

Sunny Enclave managing director Jarnail Singh Bajwa’s advocate Dinesh Kumar Sharma said: “We have already applied for the clearances, and hopefully, the issue will be sorted out soon.”, he said.

In July this year, the revenue department had stopped the land registries of 23 housing colonies. after they defaulted on the regularisation fee to the tune of ₹3 crore. Around 3,000 houses have been constructed in these colonies, which are mostly located in Gazipur, Bhabat, Nabha, Peer Muchala, Kishanpura and Nagla.