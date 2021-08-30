Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar announces 6 cr for Antil, 4 cr for Kathuniya

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced ₹6 crore cash reward for Sumit Antil for winning gold medal and setting a world record in javelin throw, and ₹4 crore for Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver medal in discus throw in Tokyo Paralympics
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Sumit Antil won gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 with a new world record of 68.08 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. ( (PTI)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced 6 crore cash reward for Sumit Antil for winning gold medal and setting a world record in javelin throw, and 4 crore for Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver medal in discus throw in Tokyo Paralympics.

Haryana government will also give government jobs to both of them, Khattar said in a statement.

The chief minister said Sumit Antil has won the hearts of the people of Haryana as well as the entire nation by winning a gold medal with a world record in javelin throw.

He said Yogesh Kathuniya, a resident of Bahadurgarh, who won a silver medal in discus throw (F-56), has brought laurels not only to Haryana but also to the country.

