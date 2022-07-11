Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar congratulates 94-year-old gold medallist from Haryana
chandigarh news

Khattar congratulates 94-year-old gold medallist from Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi, 94, for winning three medals, including a gold, in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland
Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old woman from Haryana, poses for a photo as she wins a gold and two bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022, in Tampere, Finland. (ANI)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi, 94, for winning three medals, including a gold, in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland.

In a statement, Khattar said that Bhagwani Devi at 94 has become a source of inspiration. “Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieve anything in life,” Khattar said.

Bhagwani has won the gold in 100-metre race in the senior-citizen category at the athletics championships held in Tampere. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds.

Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

“India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!,” tweeted the department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports.

RELATED STORIES

World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and above.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP