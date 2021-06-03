Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar directs DCs to ramp up health arrangements at CHCs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Presiding over a meeting of DCs, the Haryana CM directed that the number of oxygen beds should also be increased along with keeping multidisciplinary teams conducting health checkups in villages on alert for better coordination. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ramp up their health arrangements at the community health centres (CHCs) and increase the number of children’s wards in advance to deal with possible impact of the third wave of Covid-19.

Presiding over a meeting of DCs, the CM directed that the number of oxygen beds should also be increased along with keeping multidisciplinary teams conducting health checkups in villages on alert for better coordination.

He said that an ambulance should be stationed round-the-clock at every CHC so that if required, a patient can be referred to the nearest district hospital. Every ambulance to be stationed near these CHCs should have a maximum life support system, Khattar said.

Interacting with the media after chairing the review meeting, Khattar said strict cognisance of the complaints regarding private hospitals fleecing patients has been taken.

“A random audit of private hospitals will be done. For this, district-level committees have been formed,” he said.

