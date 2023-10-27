: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented a report card on the completion of nine years of his government, highlighting a plethora of achievements and public-oriented programmes implemented ever since the BJP assumed power in the state in October 2014.

Khattar highlights anti-graft measures, economic growth

“Nine years back we laid a solid foundation of good governance. We took steps to effectively deal with corruption which was prevailing earlier and because of which people were disillusioned and an atmosphere of despair prevailed...,” said Khattar addressing a press conference, recalling how his political opponents were raising doubts over his ability to deliver when he took over as chief minister nine years back.

“I am proud and happy to say that Haryana’s journey from disbelief to trust is a beacon of hope. It shows what visionary leadership and citizen-centric governance can achieve. Haryana is now on the cusp of a brighter and more prosperous future,” he said.

Khattar said the state government’s focus has been on transcending divisive issues such as casteism, regionalism, and nepotism, with a primary focus on holistic development in the state.

Hitting out indirectly at the previous Congress government, Khattar said when the BJP dethroned the Congress in 2014, discrimination prevailed and corruption was rampant.

“We don’t have the kind of experience they had about indulging in loot and corruption...I certainly have the experience of serving the people...We replaced nepotism and regionalism with equitable development,” Khattar said, adding his government worked on five S—‘shiksha’, swasthya, suraksha, swambhiman and Swavlamban’ with good governance.

He said that as a result of good governance in nine years, Haryana made stellar economic growth. The state exports skyrocketed from ₹68,032 crore in 2014 to ₹245,453 crore in 2022-23, demonstrating an impressive uptick in economic prosperity, he said.

Khattar said the state attracted investments worth ₹18,422 crore, leading to the establishment of 1,59,622 MSMEs in the state and generating employment opportunities for approximately 12.60 lakh individuals.

He said about 1.10 Lakh “merit-based’ jobs were given and that plans are afoot to fill additional 60,000 posts.

He said his government’s core philosophy of ‘sabka saath-sabka vikas-sabka vishwas’ was the guiding principle of governance. “This approach fostered an environment of trust, inclusivity, and active citizen participation,” he said, adding that with numerous radical reforms, the state government instilled a culture of transparency.

“The administration became more accountable, responsive, and accessible to the people it served. No department remained untouched by e-governance reforms, making the government more approachable and efficient,” he said.

The chief minister said that the state government’s significant achievements include a robust anti-corruption system that bolsters trust and redirects public resources for the people’s betterment. He said that in these 9 long years, nepotism and regionalism were replaced by a commitment to equitable development, ensuring resources are allocated based on need, fostering balanced opportunities.

Highlighting nine significant tasks in nine years, he said, during the present state government’s tenure, many milestones have been achieved. He said by creating Parivar Pehchan Patra, the state is providing the benefit of 397 schemes and services to 45 lakh families from the comfort of their homes. Today, other states are also studying the PPP model, he said.

He said as result of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) after weeding out bogus beneficiaries, ₹1,182 crore were saved. The Antyodaya Saral Portal has brought 675 schemes and services from 54 departments online, connecting the government directly with its citizens. This not only instilled confidence but also led to the removal of 36.75 lakh fake beneficiaries from 141 schemes.

He said ₹11,000 crore crop damage compensation was provided to farmers, while under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ₹4,287.19 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 19.82 lakh farmers in the state. He said through Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, 27.22 lakh farmers have been paid ₹7,600 crore insurance claims.

The chief minister further informed that under the Saksham Yuva Yojana, up to ₹9,000 per month was given to 4 lakh youth and ₹2,504 crore was distributed as unemployment allowance and honorarium.

Khattar said, “ ₹205 crore was distributed as unemployment allowance to 32,361 beneficiaries. Not only this, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam was formed to protect employees hired under the outsourcing policy from exploitation by contractors,” Khattar said.

