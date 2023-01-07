Khattar inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 105-crore projects in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over ₹105 crore for Panchkula.

Through video conferencing from Gurugram, the chief minister inaugurated the high-level bridge over Tangri Nadi X-ing link road from Khatauli to Alipur road, built at a cost of ₹15.64 crore.

He also laid foundation stones for the construction of a high-level bridge on Kaushalya river and road works that will be executed at a total cost of ₹19.81 crore and construction of the ₹70-crore Haryana International Habitat Centre in Sector 1.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 167 development projects worth ₹1,882 crore in all districts of Haryana.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who was the chief guest at the district-level programme at the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1, said with the inauguration of the high-level bridge on the Khatauli-Alipur road, an over 50-year-old demand of the people of Khatauli had been fulfilled. The bridge will connect Khatauli village to the Barwala industrial area and Panchkula-Yamunanagar national highway (NH 7).

Similarly, with the construction of high-level bridge on Kaushalya river and 45-metre-wide periphery road from NH-05 to circular road, Sectors 3,4 and 5, Pinjore Kalka Urban Complex, the people of this area will be benefitted, he said.

The MLA said the Haryana International Habitat Centre will be constructed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including an auditorium, handicraft emporium, embroidery and weaving studio, multi-functional hall, art gallery, lounge cafe, conference and meeting hall, main library, children library, aerobics room, yoga terrace, squash courts, cricket net, swimming pool and gymnasium.

The construction work of the centre is likely to be completed in two years.

He said HSVP was also constructing a bridge over Ghaggar river to connect Sectors 20-21 and 25-26. Apart from this, the construction work of a railway overbridge in Sector 19 was also progressing at a fast pace.

Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present at the district-level programme.