Khattar promises 12,000 per acre relief to farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited Jharauti village in Sonepat and met farmers whose crop got damaged due to waterlogging.

Addressing a gathering, Haryana Khattar said his government will compensate ₹12,000 per acre to farmers for their damaged crop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will also waive-off one-month tubewell bills of farmers. The previous government used to give cheque of ₹10 per acre for the damaged crop. Our government has decided to pay crop insurance amount to the companies for the farmers owning up to two acre land,” Khattar said.

“While the farmers having land holding from two to five acre will have to pay 50% of crop insurance amount while the state government will bear 50% cost. Those owning more than five acre land will bear the insurance amount of their crop,” the CM added.

Khattar also took an aerial view of the damaged crop in Ganaur, Kharkhoda and Gohana areas in district.

“We have received nearly 9.5 lakh complaints on the chief minister’s window, of these eight lakh have already been redressed. Also, to uplift education standards, we have opened 137 schools for young kids and 40 senior secondary schools across state,” the CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}