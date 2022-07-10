Khattar urges Centre to resolve SYL logjam; says Punjab not taking action on the issue

: Urging the Centre to convene a meeting of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers to resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal logjam, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the Punjab government was not taking any further action on the SYL canal issue.

Raising the inter-state disputes during the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Jaipur that was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, the Haryana chief minister said that the Centre should hold the meeting of the CM’s of both the states soon to discuss the SYL issues.

Khattar said that through a May 6, 2022 demi-official letter, he had requested the Union minister of jal shakti to convene the second-round meeting of the chief ministers of both the states at the earliest to discuss this issue.

Khattar said he had also written to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting to organise a meeting of the chief ministers of both the states.

Khattar said that earlier he had written three demi-official letters to the Punjab chief minister for this meeting, but no response was received from his side.

“Now that the new government has come in Punjab, therefore, the Union home minister is again requested to hold this meeting at the earliest and the Supreme Court should also be informed about its findings,” Khattar said in a statement.

The chief minister said on one hand Haryana is not getting water from Punjab, while on the other, Delhi is demanding more water from Haryana.

Khattar said Punjab is not taking further action to resolve the issue.

The chief minister said that the completion of the construction work of the SYL canal is a long pending and serious issue between Haryana and Punjab. Due to the non-completion of the SYL canal, surplus and un-channelled water of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas goes to Pakistan, he said.

The chief minister said Haryana is getting 700-1000 cusecs of less water from the Bhakra main line canal.