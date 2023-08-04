Khattar, Vij making contradictory statements on Monu Manesar, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday questioned contradictory statements by CM Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij regarding Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, a wanted criminal on the run, who is also at the centre of the Nuh communal violence.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday questioned contradictory statements by CM Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij regarding Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, a wanted criminal on the run, who is also at the centre of the Nuh communal violence.

Hooda said this during his press briefing at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of the party’s in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh.

“The chief minister says that there is a case registered against Monu Manesar in Rajasthan and they will be cooperated (in probe), while the home minister says that there are cases registered against him in Rajasthan as well as in Haryana,” the former CM said, while mentioning Vij’s interview to HT.

“The home minister doesn’t hold the charge of the CID and has no information because that (CID) is with the chief minister. They are giving controversial statements and the reality is that this government has failed administratively,” he added.

In an interview to HT, Vij had said, “Monu Manesar is a wanted criminal. He is on the run. Already there is an FIR against him in Rajasthan and Haryana. He is a criminal, and we will catch him. But how can there be such a level of violence just because of a video clip by Manesar who didn’t even take part in the yatra? I have seen one of his videos in which he only asked people to participate in the yatra. He never exhorted people to riot, turn violent, use sticks or fire bullets. Nowhere is he saying that. But how can anyone attack a religious yatra in the name of Manesar? There is no justification.”

However, the chief minister, during his press conference in Chandigarh had said that he is wanted by the Rajasthan Police in a case.

“……We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him (Manesar) will be provided...,” he said and added that the state has no information on Manesar though.

The former CM demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence under supervision of the high court and said that the state police are capable of handling every situation, but the government does not give them proper guidelines.

