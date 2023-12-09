Khattar-Vij tussle: Impasse over health department ends

Nearly two months after cabinet minister Anil Vij stopped signing files from the health department over the alleged interference by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the impasse between him and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ended.

This comes after their Thursday meeting in Chandigarh.

“I am satisfied after the meeting the chief minister and whatever he has decided. Now the (department) works will continue, like before,” Vij told the reporters on the sidelines of Bharat Sankalp Jansamwad Yatra in Bara village of Ambala Cantonment.

However, he didn’t divulge on the details, neither there was any word from the chief minister or his office. It is also unclear whether Khattar has addressed Vij’s claim of “interference” or both mutually decided to resolve the issue due to the approaching winter session of Vidhan Sabha beginning December 15, where the opposition was likely to take up the issue.

The cabinet minister met Khattar a day after he had acknowledged publicly on Wednesday, for the first time, that the files were stuck due to the deadlock, saying that he had full faith on the CM’s word that a decision will be taken soon.

Khattar, in a press conference last month, had also admitted on the logjam that was not solved even after their first meeting on the issue in November.

Health officials had in the past said that the prime reason behind the impasse was a “review meeting” of the department chaired by a senior official from the CMO in October in Vij’s absence.

Since the said meeting, Vij had not cleared a single file of the department.

The resolution comes as a big relief for the party as well that has witnessed the six-time MLA getting at odds with the chief minister multiple times on various issues.