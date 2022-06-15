Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khelo India Games: Punjab girls’ basketball team bags gold
chandigarh news

Khelo India Games: Punjab girls’ basketball team bags gold

Punjab girls’ and boys’ basketball teams clinched gold and silver medal, respectively in the Khelo India Games being held at Panchkula
Punjab girls’ basketball team receiving the trophy after clinching victory in Khelo India Games being held at Panchkula. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab girls’ and boys’ basketball teams clinched gold and silver medal, respectively in the Khelo India Games being held at Panchkula.

Girls’ team won the championship by defeating Tamil Nadu.

According to the officials, the girls’ team won all the five matches, including semi-final and final.

The boys’ team bagged silver, losing the final to Kerala by 90-91 in a nerve-racking match.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said the basketball teams have always brought pride to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP