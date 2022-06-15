Khelo India Games: Punjab girls’ basketball team bags gold

Punjab girls’ and boys’ basketball teams clinched gold and silver medal, respectively in the Khelo India Games being held at Panchkula.

Girls’ team won the championship by defeating Tamil Nadu.

According to the officials, the girls’ team won all the five matches, including semi-final and final.

The boys’ team bagged silver, losing the final to Kerala by 90-91 in a nerve-racking match.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said the basketball teams have always brought pride to the state.