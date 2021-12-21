Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Kidnapping victim stages protest outside police station over inaction

Naresh Pal, a 42-year-old resident of the Ganpati Colony, Noorwala road, accompanied by kin, staged a protest outside the Daresi police station, accusing the authorities’ alleged failure to arrest the individuals accused in the case
A kidnapping victim, accompanied by his kin, staged a protest outside the police station over inaction by the authorities. (Representative photo/HT File)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 05:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A victim of kidnapping and assault, along with his family members and supporters, on Monday staged a protest outside Daresi police station, alleging police inaction in his case.

The victim, Naresh Pal, a 42-year-old resident of the Ganpati Colony, Noorwala road, had on November 13 filed a complaint detailing his kidnapping and assault, allegedly orchestrated by his business partner.

The police had booked the accused, Ranvir Singh and Gagan, but as per Pal, no efforts were made to arrest the accused.

“I am forced to take the rounds of the police station daily requesting the police to arrest the accused. The police personnel told him that they cannot conduct the raids as they do not have enough police force in the police station,” Pa; alleged.

“So, we brought the locks with us to mark the protest. If they have no force to protect the city residents and to arrest the accused, they should shut down the police stations,” he added.

The protesters brought locks to mark their protest, asking the police to shut down the police station. The protest ended in the evening following assurance from senior police officials.

RELATED STORIES

Inspector Amrit Pal, Station Head Officer of the Daresi police station, refuted the allegations, saying the police had conducted at least four raids for the arrest of the accused, but they were on the run. The SHO also claimed that the complainant never met him.

