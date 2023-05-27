Kila Raipur Games: Residents gear up for bullock cart race on June 11

Kila Raipur, known for its annual sports festival dubbed the mini-Olympics, has been rejuvenated with an air of excitement following the recent supreme court decision to lift the ban on bullock cart racing. The ruling has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among participants, who willing to take loans to purchase new bullocks in preparation for the event scheduled for June 11.

An aspiring Kila Raipur Games participant with his bullock. (HT Photo)

The court had, on May 18, upheld the constitutional validity of state laws framed to allow the bull taming sport “Jallikatu” of Tamil Naidu and “Kambala” of Karnataka and the bullock cart races in Maharashtra on May 18, 2023.

Although Kila Raipur Sports club is gearing up to host the event on June 11, the district administration says that they are reviewing the matter.

Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chabba said, “We are aware of the supreme court ruling lifting the ban on bullock cart racing. We are reviewing the things legally and are in discussions with the state government.”

As news of the ban’s upliftment spread, sweets were distributed among the residents of Kila Raipur.

Sarpanch Gyan Singh Ginni said, “Bullock cart racing has been an integral part of the sports festival since its inception in 1993. However, supreme court had banned it in 2014.”

Now, with the ban lifted, participants like 57-year-old Sukhjit Singh, are gearing up to embrace the sport they hold dear. Singh, who has been involved with the sport since he was 15, expressed his joy for the upcoming races.

“I am going to take a loan to purchase a new bullock as I have been a part of this racing tradition for decades,” Singh said. He added that he owns one bullock and will buy a second one for the race on June 11.

Singh’s emotional attachment to the sport can be seen in the way he talks about his bullocks. “I care for my bullock as if it is my own child. I ensure it gets a proper diet, consisting of four litre milk and a mixture of high-quality cereals,” Singh said. He added that it costs him ₹350 per day.

Singh is not the only one who feels that way, he says that many of his friends share the same sentiments about their bullocks.

As per the residents, SC decision has provided them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and preserve their cultural heritage.

Harminder Singh Shinda, 61-year-old resident of Gadani village, said, “I had two bullocks and I purchased three more the upliftment of the ban.” Shinda added that although he did not have money to buy the bullocks, his brothers sent him money from Canada to make the purchase.

Col Surinder Singh Grewal, president of Kila Raipur Sports Society, said, “We are extremely happy with the SC decision as people had been waiting on it. The ban’s removal also resulted in a spike in the prices of bullocks. Participants are excited for the upcoming competition.”

Nirmal Singh, general secretary Malwa Doaba Bull Fair Owners Association said, “Participants are rushing to purchase bullocks from Rajasthan and Haryana and prices have soared. The decision has revived rural sports as bullock cart racing is out of its main attractions.”

