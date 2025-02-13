Killer Panchkula roads claimed 109 lives in 2024

Panchkula has recorded a rise in road accidents in 2024, with the number of fatal incidents increasing from 98 in 2023 to 105, tragically claiming 109 lives in 2024 as compared to 103 in 2023—a clear reflection of the district’s failure to make roads safer. As per the data shared by Panchkula police, non-fatal accidents slightly reduced from 138 in 2023 to 127 in 2024. (HT File photo for representation)

A closer look at the data reveals a stark gender disparity among accident victims. In 2024, 96 of those killed were male, while only 13 were female, highlighting the disproportionate involvement of men in high-risk driving activities such as speeding and rash driving. This trend is mirrored in the number of injuries, with 176 males injured compared to 63 females.

An analysis of accident data from 2021 to 2023 has pinpointed 10 high-risk zones, commonly referred to as “black spots”, across the district; which were the sites of 62 major accidents, resulting in 23 deaths and 53 injuries.

The Old Panchkula traffic light has emerged as a particularly dangerous location, with seven accidents causing six fatalities and nine injuries. Panchkula traffic police attribute these incidents to speeding, red light jumping, and driver negligence, exacerbated by the absence of object hazard reflectors on the bridge and insufficient pedestrian safety measures. Authorities have proposed a series of measures to improve safety at this intersection, including the installation of hazard reflectors, blinkers, and divider grilles, as well as the relocation of bus and auto stops 50 metres away from the intersection to reduce congestion.

The Chandimandir toll plaza has also been identified as a high-risk black spot, with eight accidents resulting in three deaths and five injuries. Key contributing factors here include high-speed driving, wrong-side movement, roadside parking, and a lack of pedestrian crossings. To address these risks, police authorities have recommended stricter speed monitoring, the removal of roadside parking, and the installation of median grilles.

Furthermore, the Sukhomajri bypass in Pinjore has been flagged as a black spot, with six accidents causing three fatalities and three injuries. Speeding, poor visibility, unsafe construction practices, and a lack of adequate safety measures are the primary concerns, particularly given the ongoing construction activities in the area. Police have suggested installing high mast lights, direction signboards, and delineator poles to improve visibility and safety.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik stated that PCR teams on 29 bikes and 13 vans are actively monitoring traffic and staying connected with the control room to ensure road safety. Traffic challans are issued to penalise violators, and special checkpoints (nakas) are set up to catch drunk drivers. CCTV surveillance is in place for continuous monitoring, and awareness campaigns are conducted using visual displays on vans. She also appealed to the general public to always ensure wearing seat belts and helmets, driving in designated lanes, and follow traffic rules for road users’ safety.