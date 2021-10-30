Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kin of deceased end protest after Karnal admn accepts their demands
chandigarh news

Kin of deceased end protest after Karnal admn accepts their demands

The family members of an 18-year-old youth from Haryana, who had allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday, have ended their protest following an assurance from the Karnal district administration on their demands
The family was protesting since Thursday, alleging that the youth had committed suicide after police challaned him for 13,500, and thrashed him. (IStock)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

The family members of an 18-year-old youth from Haryana, who had allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday, have ended their protest following an assurance from the Karnal district administration on their demands.

The family was protesting since Thursday, alleging that the youth had committed suicide after police challaned him for 13,500, and thrashed him.

The Karnal district administration has agreed to register an FIR against unknown cops as per complaint of the family. Government job on DC rate to a family member of the deceased and compensation of 1 lakh to the aggrieved family was also assured.

Following the assurance by Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav and superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, the deceased’s family agreed to cremate the body and end their protest.

“We have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unknown police personnel,” Punia said.

The DC has assured that he will also submit a case to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Karnal MLA, on demand of compensation of 25 lakh to the family.

As per information, the deceased, a resident of Mangal Colony Part-II in Karnal, used to work in a mattress factory.

