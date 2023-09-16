Kin of Ludhiana MC supervisor held on graft charges assault complainant

The son and sister of municipal corporation supervisor, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on the complaint of a sanitary worker, have been booked for allegedly assaulting the complainant.

The complainant sustained severe injuries during the assault. The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar of Sant Nagar of Haibowal and his aunt (father’s sister) have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The complainant, Arun Kumar of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal, stated that on September 7 at 6 am, the accused assaulted him with sticks and fractured his hand for filing a complaint against Darshan Lal, MC supervisor. When he raised an alarm, the accused threatened him and escaped from the spot.

Kumar stated that the vigilance bureau had arrested Lal on September 6 for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 on his complaint. The complainant stated that he had joined the civic body in 2014 on contract basis as a sanitary worker. He along with other sanitary workers were regularised in 2022.

He said that Darshan Lal was demanding ₹1,000 every month from them for releasing their salary. As his six months’ salary was pending, the accused demanded ₹6,000 from him to release his salary. The accused had also threatened that if he did not give him a bribe, he would not mark his attendance.

