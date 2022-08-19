Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch her ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold ‘tea meetings’ with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts.

She attended a meeting of her loyal former MLAs and workers at her farmhouse in Delhi on August 15 where she discussed the plans to strengthen the party. Her supporters told her to run ‘parallel’ campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.

She has been at loggerheads with Hooda as many of her colleagues alleged that she had deliberately invalidated her vote in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from the state, resulting in the defeat of Congress general secretary Ajay Maken against the BJP-JJP-backed media baron Kartikeya Sharma.

Choudhry said she will reinvigorate the Congress by holding ‘khaat yatra’ across the state and plans for seven districts have been prepared so far.

“I had held a meeting with my supporters on August 15 and we discussed ways to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level across the state. Many of my supporters have been associated with us since Bansi Lal ji’s days and I have listened to their plans. During my yatra, I will conduct ‘chai pe charcha’ at my workers’ houses,” the former Haryana minister added.

Former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori, who is looking after all preparations for her first programme at Kurukshetra, said all the preparations are done and he is reaching out to party workers to make the event a success.

“The Haryana Congress is being run by one person (Hooda family). I have great respect for him but he is ignoring the workers, who were earlier associated with other Congress leaders. A few days ago, Deepender Hooda visited my constituency but he did not invite me. This is a setback to a leader, who has been contesting on the Congress ticket since the last three assembly polls. Choudhry will start her campaign to discuss the future roadmap with party workers,” he added.

A senior Congress leader and former minister, who attended Choudhry’s meeting, accused Hooda of dividing the party into factions.

“The Congress’ seats in the assembly were reduced to 30 from 67 in 2005. Under Choudhry’s leadership, we will give space to party workers, who have been sidelined by the Hooda camp. They have run a campaign to taint Choudhry’s image after Congress candidate Ajay Maken suffered a setback in the Rajya Sabha polls,” the Congress leader, who requested anonymity, added.

Earlier, Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda had announced to contest the next assembly election from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi being represented by Hooda. He announced to start his meetings in the constituency from September.