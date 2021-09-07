KLF narco-terror module: NIA court frames charges against 10 people

AMRITSAR The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mohali has framed charges against 10 people in connection with a narco-terror module linked to Pakistan-based terror organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

The accused are Jasbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh, Nirmal Singh alias Neeldhari, Satpal Singh, Hira Lal, Harjit Singh alias Bagga, Dharminder Singh, Rajinder Singh alias Ganja, and Jasbeer Singh alias Shera.

The charges were framed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 21-25-27-27A-29 of the NDPS Act, and sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by special judge of the NIA court Karunesh Kumar on Monday. The court observed that the ‘prima facie a case is made out against the accused’. The judge has fixed the next date of hearing on September 27.

The case dates back to May 31, 2019, when three of the accused—Nirmal Singh, Hira Singh and Satpal Singh—were arrested by Tarsikka police of Amritsar-rural district with 500gm heroin and ₹1,20,000 drug money. Primarily, a case under various sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. The police had arrested three more persons in December 2019.

During the police’s investigation, a narco-terror angle with its international ramifications emerged. The NIA registered the case in January 2020 under various sections of the NDPS Act and UAPA.

During further investigation, the role of Harmeet Singh alias PHd, Pakistan-based chief of KLF, a proscribed terrorist organisation, emerged in running a cross-border narco-terror network through drug smugglers, militant elements, and hawala operatives based in Punjab and other states in India. Harmeet is believed to have been killed in Pakistan last year.

One of the lawyers of the accused, Jaspal Singh Manjpur, said the court framed the charges against all the accused who were nominated by the NIA.

A source in Punjab Police said the accused were allegedly found to be involved in smuggling of heroin and sending the proceeds to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Pakistan through hawala to aid some terror organisations based in Pakistan to disrupt peace in India, including Punjab.

Accused Jasbir Singh, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh, Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh, Hira Singh, Harjit Singh and Dharminder Singh are currently lodged in Patiala Central jail while Rajinder Singh and Jasbeer Singh are in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur jails, respectively.