KMP eway protest leads to traffic jam on Chandigarh-Delhi highway

Commuters were stranded in Sonepat district on National Highway 44 between Chandigarh and Delhi after protesters blocked the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway for 24 hours from 8am on Saturday,

The blockade in response to a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to intensify their protest against the three farm laws led to a traffic jam between Ganaur and Murthal towns in Sonepat district.

Inderjit Singh, a leader of the Morcha, said only emergency vehicles were being allowed on the expressway. Farmers from Sonepat brought their tractor-trollies and parked them in the middle of the six-lane highway, also known as the Western Periphery. The protesters, including women and children, carried black flags and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government for not accepting their demand to revoke the laws.

Commuters in scores of vehicles, including trucks and cars, remained stranded at Ganaur and Murthal, while two-wheeler riders were seen taking a detour through village roads.

Police divert traffic in Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar

Heavy police force was deployed in Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts on Saturday and the police made traffic diversions for commuters.

On Friday, Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said though traffic diversions have been made, people should avoid travelling unless required.

“Heavy vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh on NH-44 may go towards North/East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal-Shamli-Baghpat-Khekra or from Panipat-Sanauli-Baghpat-Khekra to Ghaziabad and Noida. Similarly, vehicles going towards Gurugram can take NH-71A via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari,” the SP said.

Light vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh can travel to North/East Delhi and Noida/Ghaziabad via Baghpat, Khekra, Loni border from Bahalgarh, using NH-44.

“It is advised that commuters in light vehicles from Ambala to South/West Delhi and Gurugram take a diversion from Bahalgarh to Sonepat-Barota-Narela or Bahalgarh-Sonepat City-Barota-Lampur-Bawana,” the SP added.