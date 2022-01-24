Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KNS Kang of AAP pays tribute to martyr Sarabha at his ancestral house in Ludhiana

AAP’s Dakha candidate KNS Kang, among other leaders, paid tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha by visiting his ancestral house in Sarabha village in Ludhiana
AAP candidate KNS Kang and others also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar at his statue installed in Mullanpur in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Soldiering on with the election campaign, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dakha candidate KNS Kang, among other leaders, paid tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha by visiting his ancestral house in Sarabha village on Monday.

AAP’s Lok Sabha in-charge Amandeep Mohie and district president (rural) Harbhupinder Singh Dharour accompanied Kang and also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar at his statue installed in Mullanpur.

Kang said only AAP can fulfill the dreams of martyr and work for the betterment of the state as only they have been raising concern over health and education and want to improve the existing infrastructure.

Kang said, “Students in Delhi schools are also being educated about the teachings of BR Ambedkar, so that they can tread on path shown by him and work for the welfare of the state and country.”

