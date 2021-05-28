Kotkapura firing case: New SIT camps in Faridkot, records witnesses’ statements

The newly constituted three-member special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police probing the post-sacrilege firing incident at Kotkapura in 2015 on Thursday set up its camp office in Faridkot and recorded statements of witnesses afresh.

The SIT had summoned 42 persons, who had given their statements to previous SIT in the case. However, only 25 of them appeared before the new SIT. Officials said even some persons, who were not summoned by the SIT, also gave their statements.

The SIT headed by additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav, along with other two members --- Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and Faridkot range DIG Surjit Singh --- reviewed the status of the probe so far.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on April 9 quashed all reports filed by the previous SIT headed by the inspector general of police (now retired) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in the case. The state government constituted the new three-member SIT that has been directed to complete the investigation within six months.

On May 13, the Yadav-led SIT started the probe by recording the statements of cops injured in the incident, besides taking case records in possession from the local police station.

The Yadav-led SIT is recording fresh statements of the witnesses because the high court observed in its order that Kunwar Vijay “manipulated” the statements.

The SIT also made an appeal to people that any person who wants to give information or evidence related to the case can meet the probe team in person at the Faridkot circuit house on Friday, or contact on WhatsApp number (9875983237) and email id “newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com”.