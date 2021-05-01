Kotkapura firing case: Sikh outfits burn copies of HC verdict, term it political, flawed

Protesting against Punjab and Haryana high court verdict quashing reports filed by special investigation team (SIT) led by former inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in Kotkapura firing case, Sikh outfits, led by former Akal Takht jathedar Bhai Ranjit Singh, on Friday burned the copies of the judgment while terming it ‘political and flawed’.

Number of activists of Sikh outfits and political parties gathered at Kotkapura main chowk, where the firing incident had taken place in 2015. The protesters, who refrained from observing Covid appropriate behaviour, held placards, one of which read ‘Justice did Injustice to Sikhs’.

Bhai Ranjit Singh alleged that the judiciary was biased and the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government betrayed the Sikhs in sacrilege-related cases and Maur bomb blast case. “Badals were voluntarily playing into the hands of the establishment to enjoy power, perks and privileges,” he added.

Former leader of opposition and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said by burning the copies, they have registered their protest against the ‘flawed judgment’, which is totally unacceptable to the people. “Sikh community is upset over the miscarriage of justice. Our act was on the lines of agitating farmers burning three contentious farm laws in Punjab. It’s a democratic form of protest as this verdict has killed all hopes of justice in aggrieved families and Sikh community,” he added.

SAD (Democratic) leader and Lehragaga MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa said, “We don’t expect any justice from the present state government as the HC verdict has reflected its utter failure to defend the SIT report in the court.”

Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh said denial of justice in sacrilege-related cases will push the state back to 80s.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhagwan Krishan who was killed in Behbal Kalan firing incident, MLA Balwinder Singh Bains, MLA Kultar Sandhwan, MLA Pirmal Singh and ex-MP Sadhu Singh were also present.