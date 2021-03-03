Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Punjab DGP Saini
Faridkot The Faridkot district and sessions court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Two Sikh protesters— Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed in police firing during the protest at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.

Seeking dismissal of the bail plea, public prosecutor Rajnish Goyal argued in the court that the accused is a high-rank official, so there are strong chances that he may attempt to influence the trail and witnesses. “Following previous conduct of Saini, he should be sent in custody for fair trail,” he said, adding that the sessions court has not granted pre-arrest bail to any accused named in the case in the past.

Defence counsel Gurjeet Khadial argued that the SIT is relying upon 22 calls between Saini and subordinate officer, while there is no other evidence against him.

However, district and sessions judge, Sumeet Malhotra dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail application.

On October 10, 2020, Saini was named as accused in Kotkapura police firing case. On January 18, the special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 police firing incidents, filed a supplementary chargesheet against Saini naming him as a conspirator in Kotkapura firing case. However, after filling of chargesheet, the court of judicial magistrate Ekta Uppal had summoned him to appear 18, following which he moved anticipatory bail application.

After Saini failed to appear in the court, judicial magistrate issued fresh summons for March 26 against him in this case and also dismissed his application seeking exemption from appearance.

