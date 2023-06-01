Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3-day golf meet concludes in Chandigarh

3-day golf meet concludes in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2023 02:09 AM IST

A total of 84 sub-junior and junior golfers from all over North India have come to participate in this tournament from cities like Gurgaon, Noida, Dehradun, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Amritsar and also from the tricity

Riding high on impressive performance on the greens, Kritansh Kapoor bagged top spot in the boys’ category A contest during the three-day Indian Golf Union North zone junior and sub-junior Feeder tour which concluded at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Winners showcasing their certificates and trophies won in Indian Golf Union North zone junior and sub-junior Feeder tour which concluded at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Winners showcasing their certificates and trophies won in Indian Golf Union North zone junior and sub-junior Feeder tour which concluded at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A total of 84 sub-junior and junior golfers from all over North India have come to participate in this tournament from cities like Gurgaon, Noida, Dehradun, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Amritsar and also from the tricity.

Playing in the category A and B girls combined, Rajeeta claimed the top spot. Luv Yadav took top spot in category B boys section while Hriday Rialch took first prize in category C boys tie. Tanvi Kaur and Ojaswini Saraswat claimed top positions in the category C and category D girls’ sections respectively. Zorawar Sandhu won top spot in Category D boys tie.

The prizes were given away by BS Gill, president Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, and Showket Maqbool, director Forest Hill Golf & Country Club.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out