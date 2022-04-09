KU awards four scientists with Goyal Award, three with Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award

The Kurukshetra University on Friday felicitated four eminent scientists with the Goyal Award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award.

The scientists who received the Goyal Award include Dr NK Mehra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh of CSIR-NIIIST Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder of Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (physical sciences).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scientists who received the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award include Rajneesh Mishra of IIT-Indore (applied sciences), Kana M Sureshan of IISER-Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), and Suman Chakraborty of IIT-Kharagpur (physical sciences).

The committee of this award selected the scientists for their exemplary contribution in the field of basic and applied sciences. This award was instituted by late Ram S Goyal, a US-based philanthropist and visionary. Gopal Award carries ₹2 lakh in cash besides a medal and a citation, while the young scientist award carries ₹1 lakh and a citation.

While felicitating the scientists, chief guest Prof KK Aggarwal, chairman of the National Board of Accreditations (NBA) emphasised that scientists should work for betterment of agriculture, health, and education in country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We need to make our young minds inquisitive and try to break the strict boundaries of disciplines and promote inter-disciplinarity. Science must come close to nature to serve humanity,” he added.

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, vice-chancellor KU and chairman of Goyal Awards Committee, said, “It is a great honour for KU to give these awards to scientists who have done the country proud with their work. This will motivate young researchers and students to take basic and applied sciences as a career option.”

He said KU has awarded 100 outstanding scientists since 1992 when the awards were instituted by late Ram S Goyal.