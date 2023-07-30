Himachal Pradesh: Schools in Kullu to remain shut till August 5

In the wake of ongoing inclement weather, broken roads and washed away bridges, the authorities in Kullu have decided to keep government and private schools shut till August 5.

Search and rescue team officials recover mangled remains of a vehicle, that might have washed away in the recent flash floods, from a stream at Gadsa valley in Kullu district on Saturday. (PTI)

An order in this regard was issued by Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg on Sunday under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Garg said the recent heavy and incessant rainfall and resultant flooding incidents have severely affected the infrastructure in district, resulting in damage to various government and private buildings, link roads, foot bridges, and disruption of electricity supply.

Despite carrying out restoration work on war footing, 89 link roads and 73 distribution transformers are yet to be restored. Several footbridges have either been washed away or severely damages and repairs/reconstruction work is going on at these places.

Certain school buildings have also been severely damaged due to floods making them unsafe for housing students for now and alternate arrangements for the same are being put in place, he said.

In view of the above situation, opening of schools might endanger lives of students who have to cross streams and travel certain distance on foot for reaching their respective schools.

He said keeping in view the situation, the schools will remain closed till August 5.

“All heads of departments concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order in the interest of the safety and security of students,” said Garg.

Kullu was the worst-hit district due to natural calamity in recent days. Raging Beas and its tributaries have caused extensive damage to vital infrastructure across the district.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 362 roads were still closed across Himachal. Maximum 167 roads were closed in Shimla district alone, followed by 89 in Kullu and 53 in Mandi.

The monetary losses due to the natural calamities have mounted ₹5,657 crore and are expected to rise further, said SDMA director DC Rana.

The Public Works Department has suffered highest losses worth ₹1,945.86 crore whereas Jal Shakti Department’s losses have been pegged at ₹ 1,543.92 crore and State Electricity Board ₹1,497.39 crore.

At least 189 fatalities have been reported in various rain related incidents while 218 people have been injured. More than 700 houses were fully damaged and 7,179 partially. Besides, 243 shops and 2,232 cowsheds have also been damaged.

MeT predicts heavy rain till Aug 3

Meanwhile, the MeT department has forecast wet spell to continue in the state till August 5. A yellow alert for heavy rains for heavy rains and thunderstorm has been issued till August 3.

Director of IMD’s Shimla Centre Surender Paul said monsoon was weak in the state on Saturday and Sunday and light to moderate rainfall activity was recorded.

Kasauli was the wettest place recording 48mm of rainfall, followed by 33mm in Mashobra and Pandora 31mm.

Khadrala got 25.2mm rainfall, Dharamshala 25mm, Sarahan 21.6mm, Mandi 18.3mm, Shimla 17.2mm, Narkanda 17mm and Bijhai and Kufri 15mm each.