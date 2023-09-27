Kurukshetra university inks pacts with seven international varsities

: The Kurukshetra University (KU) on Wednesday inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with seven international universities, marking a significant stride in global academic collaboration.

By inking these agreements, the KU has become an academic partner within the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle’s University Network (IMT-GT UNINET), an alliance encompassing twenty-seven universities across these three nations.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the 29th IMT-GT meeting held in a blended mode in Batam city, Indonesia.

KU vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who signed the MoU virtually, said, “Through these MoUs, KU has become the first university in the country to expedite the implementation of projects and programmes of cooperation between IMT-GT and India. These MoUs will open up numerous opportunities for our students to actively engage in the internationalisation of higher education, as mandated by the National Education Policy 2020.”

“This collaboration will establish a robust network of academic partnerships with these seven esteemed international universities, facilitating student and faculty exchanges, joint research initiatives, and cultural exchanges,” he added.

The institutions involved in these MoUs included six universities from Indonesia: Universitas Syiah Kuala, Universitas Lampung, Universitas Maritim Raja Ali Haji, Universitas Sumatera Utara, Universitas Jambi, and Universitas Riau. Additionally, one university from Malaysia, Universiti Technology MARA, has also become a part of this MoU.

