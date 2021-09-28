Kurukshetra woman held for killing husband, burying body inside house

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by the Kurukshetra police for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body inside their house in Amin village, with the help of an aide.

The accused, identified as Shabnam had allegedly killed her husband Farooq, 40, around 20 days ago. Her aide, identified as Nitesh of Azad Nagar, Delhi, is currently on the run.

The matter came to light after the victim’s brother-in-law, Murari, complained to the police after being unable to get in touch with him for over two weeks.

The complainant also provided the police Shabnam’s mobile number, which was traced to Delhi. The cops managed to nab her and during interrogation, she confessed to killing her husband with the help of an aide.

She allegedly revealed that she had killed her husband with a knife and then buried his body inside the house by digging a pit.

After the incident, she and her two children returned to Delhi. Based on her statement, police raided the crime spot and dug out the decomposed body.

Kurukshetra DSP Subhash Chander said the woman has been sent to four-day police remand by a local court while the body has been handed over to family members of the deceased after post-mortem at the BPS Medical College, Sonepat. He said efforts are on to arrest Nitesh.