Ludhiana: Labour contractor dies after bike hits stray cattle

A labour contractor died after his bit hit a stray cattle on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Jagraon, police said on Friday.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the animal also died on the spot. (iStock)

In the incident that happened on Thursday late, two labourers also suffered injuries as they were riding pillion on the bike.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the animal also died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Jagtar Singh of Daulatpur village of Moga. The victim along with two labourers was heading towards Moga on his motorcycle at the time of the incident.

When they reached near Jagraon, a stray cow suddenly came in the middle of the road. Jagtar, who was driving the bike, applied brakes but his motorcycle collided with the cow and the trio fell on the road.

The onlookers rushed them to the civil hospital in Jagraon. Sensing his critical condition, Jagtar was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, where he succumbed to injuries.

The police handed over the dead body to the family after conducting a postmortem.

