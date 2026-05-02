Labour Day bonanza: Punjab assembly clears 15% hike in minimum wages

The Punjab assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution approving a 15% hike in minimum wages, extending the benefit to all registered workers in both government and private sectors.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann termed the increase a tribute to the working class. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann termed the increase a tribute to the working class.

During the special assembly session, labour minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled an official resolution on the revision of wages on the occasion of Labour Day.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, Mann said the base rate of minimum wages for the working class was last revised in 2012, and although Dearness Allowance (DA) had continued to rise since then, the base rate had not increased.

Alleging past neglect, Mann said, “Two previous governments went by without revising wages for these hardworking and resilient people who are the backbone of society.”

“The increase in minimum wages is a real homage to the contribution of workers, which is duly respected, acknowledged and appreciated. The entire House recognises their immense role in the socio-economic progress of the state, and though this should have been done 13 years ago, no one paid heed due to insensitivity towards the working class,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} New rates come into effect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New rates come into effect {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the assembly’s clearance, the state government notified the revised minimum wages across all categories of employment in the state, with the new rates coming into effect from May 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the assembly’s clearance, the state government notified the revised minimum wages across all categories of employment in the state, with the new rates coming into effect from May 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The revision has been carried out under the provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019, following recommendations of the state’s Minimum Wages Advisory Board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revision has been carried out under the provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019, following recommendations of the state’s Minimum Wages Advisory Board. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the notification issued by the labour department, the monthly minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased to ₹13,486 from ₹10,899, while semi-skilled workers will now receive ₹14,383, up from ₹11,679. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the notification issued by the labour department, the monthly minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased to ₹13,486 from ₹10,899, while semi-skilled workers will now receive ₹14,383, up from ₹11,679. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Skilled workers are entitled to ₹15,414 per month, revised from ₹12,576, and highly skilled workers will earn ₹16,601, up from ₹13,608. The corresponding daily wages range from ₹518.69 for unskilled workers to ₹638.50 for highly skilled workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skilled workers are entitled to ₹15,414 per month, revised from ₹12,576, and highly skilled workers will earn ₹16,601, up from ₹13,608. The corresponding daily wages range from ₹518.69 for unskilled workers to ₹638.50 for highly skilled workers. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, staff-based categories have also been revised, with wages varying according to qualifications and job responsibilities. For instance, highly qualified professionals such as postgraduates and MBA degree holders fall in higher pay brackets, while clerical and support staff are categorised separately with defined wage structures.

The government has clarified that these wages represent basic minimum rates and cannot be split into allowances. Employers will also be required to ensure adjustments based on changes in the Consumer Price Index, ensuring protection against inflation.

Importantly, the notification mandates equal wages for men, women, transgender persons, and differently-abled workers, reinforcing the principle of non-discrimination. It also places responsibility on principal employers to ensure that contract workers receive the prescribed minimum wages.

The revised wages apply to all establishments, including factories, shops, commercial units and government offices. Employers already paying higher wages will not be allowed to reduce them.

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The labour department said the revision was aimed at safeguarding workers’ rights and improve livelihood standards amid rising living costs, while ensuring uniformity in wage structures across sectors in Punjab.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravinder Vasudeva Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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