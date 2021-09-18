Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Labour room quality: Chandigarh govt hospitals best in country for pregnant women, newborn care
chandigarh news

Labour room quality: Chandigarh govt hospitals best in country for pregnant women, newborn care

Chandigarh govt hospitals were assessed on service provision, patients’ rights, support services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcomes
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:29 AM IST
The LaQshya project is a labour room quality improvement initiative, which ensures best medical facilities to every pregnant woman and newborn while delivering in government institutions. (Getty Images)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday awarded the first prize to Chandigarh for the year 2020-21 in the small states category for implementing the “LaQshya” initiative in government hospitals’ maternity operation theatre and labour rooms.

The project is a labour room quality improvement initiative, which ensures best medical facilities to every pregnant woman and newborn while delivering in public health institutions. The LaQshya certification is a continuous process to ensure that quality is maintained and further upgraded by state assessment on a yearly basis.

The parameters on which the states were assessed included service provision, patients’ rights, support services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcomes.

The Union ministry scored 99% points for Sector-22 civil hospital’s labour room and 97.16% for the hospital’s maternity operation theatre. Also, the sub-divisional hospital at Manimajra scored 98.33% for labour room and 97.66% for maternity OT. The Sector-45 civil hospital got 95% points for labour room and 96.33% for maternity OT. Finally, the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, scored 98.66% points in the labour room category and 93.16% in maternity OT.

“We would like to congratulate health staff and UT administration for this award and we are dedicated to providing best medical services and support services to pregnant women and newborns in Chandigarh,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services.

