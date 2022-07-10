Labourer bludgeons wife to death at Panchkula’s Raipur Rani
Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a 36-year-old labourer bludgeoned his wife to death with a brick at their hutment in Raipur Rani on Friday night.
The accused, Shravan Bind, a native of Ambala, lived with his wife, Mamta, and children at BBC Brick Kiln, where they worked as labourers.
He was arrested on the complaint of his employer, Dhananjay Bind, who found Mamta lying dead in the hutment after spotting her children crying outside.
On being questioned, Shravan confessed to attacking her with a brick during heated arguments over her alleged extra-marital affair, Dhananjay told the police.
He said Shravan had been working for him for the past one month and had frequent fights with his wife.
The accused was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station on Saturday.
