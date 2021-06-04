Labourer comes to rescue of siblings orphaned due to Covid in Ambala

After their father died of a cardiac arrest in 2019, their 32-year-old mother was bringing them up single-handedly till the second Covid-19 wave claimed her life in Ambala in March, leaving the two children orphaned.

The 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother are now being looked after by their 36-year-old maternal uncle, who is a labourer and the sole breadwinner of a family of nine that includes his elderly parents, wife, two children, an unmarried brother.

According to the district health department, the children’s mother tested positive on March 10, and she died of acute respiratory distress syndrome three days later at MM Medical College, Mullana. “She was referred from Ambala civil hospital to Mullana after her condition worsened. Ever since she tested positive, her children have been living with us,” says the uncle.

“They have two paternal uncles, but they expressed helplessness. In today’s time, it’s difficult to fend for one’s own family, how does one look after another’s children?” he says.

The children are students of Classes 10 and 6 in a government school. “With schools closed, they are home and share a strong bond with my children. The elder sister keeps consoling her brother whenever he gets upset,” he says.

Hit hard by the pandemic, the uncle has sought government help and submitted documents required with the district administration. “I don’t expect a new house from the government but at least it can help with their education and insurance,” he said.