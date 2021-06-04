Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Labourer comes to rescue of siblings orphaned due to Covid in Ambala
chandigarh news

Labourer comes to rescue of siblings orphaned due to Covid in Ambala

After their father died of a cardiac arrest in 2019, their 32-year-old mother was bringing them up single-handedly till the second Covid-19 wave claimed her life in Ambala in March, leaving the two children orphaned
By Bhavey Nagpal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother are now being looked after by their 36-year-old maternal uncle, who is a labourer and the sole breadwinner of a family of nine. (Representational photo)

After their father died of a cardiac arrest in 2019, their 32-year-old mother was bringing them up single-handedly till the second Covid-19 wave claimed her life in Ambala in March, leaving the two children orphaned.

The 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother are now being looked after by their 36-year-old maternal uncle, who is a labourer and the sole breadwinner of a family of nine that includes his elderly parents, wife, two children, an unmarried brother.

Also read: 17 girls among 30 children orphaned due to Covid in Haryana

According to the district health department, the children’s mother tested positive on March 10, and she died of acute respiratory distress syndrome three days later at MM Medical College, Mullana. “She was referred from Ambala civil hospital to Mullana after her condition worsened. Ever since she tested positive, her children have been living with us,” says the uncle.

“They have two paternal uncles, but they expressed helplessness. In today’s time, it’s difficult to fend for one’s own family, how does one look after another’s children?” he says.

The children are students of Classes 10 and 6 in a government school. “With schools closed, they are home and share a strong bond with my children. The elder sister keeps consoling her brother whenever he gets upset,” he says.

Hit hard by the pandemic, the uncle has sought government help and submitted documents required with the district administration. “I don’t expect a new house from the government but at least it can help with their education and insurance,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP