Lack of consensus delays BJP’s state unit rejig

Lack of consensus over the inclusion of a few names has delayed the announcement of Punjab BJP’s new team, a leader privy to development claimed on Friday.

Punjab BJP in charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was in Chandigarh for two days, especially for selection of the new team. (HT)

As per party insiders, several rounds of talks on the selection of a new team for the state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar have already been held.

Punjab BJP in charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was in Chandigarh for two days, especially for selection of the new team.

He reportedly held several rounds of talks on the selection of the new team with Jakhar, Punjab BJP co-incharge Narinder Raina and state organisational secretary Mantri Srinivasulu.

The party insider said among the general secretaries those close to previous party chief Ashwani Sharma are set to be removed.

The probable list to replace Sharma’s close aides include retired IAS Dr Jagmohan Raju from Amritsar, Rakesh Rathore or KD Bhandari from Jalandhar, Rinku Atwal and Parminder Brar, a senior party leader, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Sources said the state organisational secretary is also pushing for the idea that senior leaders, mainly former ministers and former MLAs should not be included in the team and fresh faces should be given the organisational responsibilities.

Jakhar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

“New team is almost ready. There hasn’t been a consensus on a few names. We are meeting national party chief JP Nadda and national organisational secretary BL Santosh,” one of the four leaders, who were part of the consultation, said.

In the new team, heads of various morchas are also set to be changed, a senior leader disclosed.

Jakhar says Centre working to scrap NRI Sikhs blacklist

Ferozepur: Punjab state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday claimed that to solve the pending problems of the Sikhs, the Central government is making sincere efforts. Scraping the blacklist of NRI Sikhs and the issue of release of imprisoned Sikhs was being tackled and he has also requested the Union home minister Amit Shah to ensure a conducive environment for Khalsa Aid to carry on relief and rescue work.

“Aid to farmers was being transferred to their bank accounts. Contrary to this, the AAP government in Punjab has failed in even complete girdawari in flood-hit areas,” Jakhar said in Abohar on Friday. Jakhar also met former MLA Arun Narang at his residence.

