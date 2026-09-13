Ladakh announces 15-lakh aid to kin of those killed in Sept 24 violence

The Ladakh administration on Sunday announced ₹15 lakh compensation each for the next of kin of four people killed in the September 24 violence in Leh last year.

The violence on September 24, 2025, left four dead and several injured in Ladakh.

The announcement came four days after the leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been fighting for a democratically elected system with a legislature and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh, gave the Centre a week to provide an assurance and refrain from taking major decisions until an elected government takes over. The four rounds of talks with sub-committee of the Union home ministry have failed to break the deadlock.

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Besides the constitutional guarantees, the Ladakh bodies have been seeking compensation for those killed and injured in the September 24 violence.

The office of the Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also announced ₹3 lakh ex gratia each for those who suffered major injuries, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

“In our continued commitment to support the families affected by the tragic violence in Ladakh on September 24 last year, today sanctioned a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four deceased,” the LG said.

“An ex gratia of ₹3 lakh for those with major injuries and ₹1 lakh for minor injuries has also been approved,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A Lok Bhavan spokesman said the total financial commitment under the approved compensation package is ₹1.52 crore, comprising ₹60 lakh for the four deceased, ₹72 lakh for 24 persons with major injuries and ₹20 lakh for 20 persons with minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Lok Bhavan spokesman said the total financial commitment under the approved compensation package is ₹1.52 crore, comprising ₹60 lakh for the four deceased, ₹72 lakh for 24 persons with major injuries and ₹20 lakh for 20 persons with minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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As Ladakh did not have a general policy prescribing compensation in cases of death or injury arising from incidents of public unrest or rioting, the administration examined the matter with a view to extending appropriate humanitarian assistance to the affected families and individuals.

Saxena, after taking over in March this year, accorded priority to the matter and worked towards finalising an appropriate compensation package for the affected families and injured persons, the spokesperson said, adding that the compensation is intended as a measure of support and solidarity with the affected families and individuals.

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The LG expressed his gratitude to Union home minister Amit Shah for his “sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach, and for always standing in solidarity with the victims and their families.”

“While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh Administration firmly stands beside every affected family in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief,” the statement from the LG said.

The LAB and KDA have been jointly mounting pressure for statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule, including protests and meetings after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019, which used to bestow special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two UTs – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

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Tensions escalated in Ladakh after four people were killed during protests on September 24 last year. The administration subsequently imposed a curfew and arrested several, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was released on March 14, after nearly six months in detention.

On May 22, during a meeting of the Ladakh bodies and sub-committee of the Union home ministry, the sides reached an agreement on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

On Wednesday, addressing the media in New Delhi, LAB leader and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk threatened fresh agitation from September 19 to 24 if the government failed to give an assurance on their demands related to Ladakh.

The ultimatum came after Wangchuk and other leaders expressed ‘disappointment’ over the progress of the talks held by the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi on September 9. The next meeting is scheduled to be held in Kargil in the first week of October.

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