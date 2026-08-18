Ladakh high-powered panel members discuss regional issues with LG

Buddhist spiritual leader and former MP, Thupstan Chhewang, and former CEC of Leh hill council, who are members of the MHA’s high- powered committee on Ladakh issue, on Monday called on lieutenant governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at Lok Niwas Ladakh in Leh.

Tashi Gyalson, former CEC of LAHDC Leh (on left) and Buddhist spiritual leader Thupstan Chhewang presenting a memorandum to Ladakh LG VK Saxena in Leh on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the meeting, both leaders apprised the LG of important matters concerning the region, including the need for goodwill measures relating to the events of September 24 last year.

They further reiterated that as recorded in the official minutes of the high-level deliberations with the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 22 this year, there was a shared and encouraging understanding that these matters could be approached with compassion.

The delegation requested a sympathetic review and phased withdrawal of cases registered against those involved in last year’s September 24 incident.

The delegation further drew attention to the hardships faced by the families of the deceased and injured, requesting timely financial compensation and welfare support for those from economically vulnerable backgrounds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They also requested an early conclusion of the judicial committee’s report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also requested an early conclusion of the judicial committee’s report. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Additionally, the delegation urged the early notification of a date for dialogue on the Ladakh issue, noting that a broad understanding on the proposed framework had, in principle, already been reached between the parties, and sought its early finalisation.

The lieutenant governor assured them of his personal interest, as well as the administration’s continued commitment to the welfare, peace, and development of the people of Ladakh.