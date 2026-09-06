Ladakh marathon draws 8,000 registrations

Around 8,000 participants have registered so far for the upcoming Ladakh Marathon, an official said on Sunday, as chief secretary Ashish Kundra reviewed preparations and arrangements for the region’s premier sporting event.

The organisers said that around 8,000 participants have registered for the Ladakh Marathon so far, with participation expected from across the country and different parts of the world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kundra inspected the NDS Indoor Stadium, Leh, describing the growing participation in the Ladakh Marathon as a proud moment for the union territory.

“The event has gained recognition well beyond the region and provides an important opportunity to showcase Ladakh’s natural landscape, culture and remarkable spirit of endurance to the world,” the chief secretary said.

During the review, the organisers informed that around 8,000 participants have registered for the Ladakh Marathon so far, with participation expected from across the country and different parts of the world, an official spokesman said.

He said the event is drawing participants from different states and union territories as well as international destinations, making it a significant occasion for Ladakh to host a truly global sporting event.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kundra urged the people of Ladakh, particularly local youth and residents, to participate enthusiastically in the marathon and contribute to making the event a grand success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kundra urged the people of Ladakh, particularly local youth and residents, to participate enthusiastically in the marathon and contribute to making the event a grand success. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He emphasised that the participation of local people would add greater meaning and vibrancy to the event while further strengthening Ladakh’s identity as a destination for high-altitude sports and adventure.

Referring to the Silk Route Ultra, the chief secretary highlighted the remarkable endurance demanded by the 122-km race, which this year begins from Kyagar village in Nubra Valley on September 10 and follows the historic Silk Route through villages including Sumur, Lakjung, Tirith, Khalsar and Khardung before crossing the high-altitude Khardung La and finishing in Leh.

He noted that the race reflects the exceptional endurance, resilience and sporting spirit associated with Ladakh, while showcasing the region’s challenging terrain and unique high-altitude environment to the wider sporting community.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief secretary expressed his best wishes to the organisers, participants, volunteers and all stakeholders involved in the Ladakh Marathon and called for coordinated efforts to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly, successfully and to the highest standards.

The inspection underscored the UT Administration’s commitment to supporting major sporting events in Ladakh and leveraging them to promote sports, fitness, tourism and the region’s growing reputation on the national and international sporting map, the spokesman said.