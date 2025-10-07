Ladakh still not normal: Leh Apex Body

Apex Body Leh on Monday said that Ladakh is still not normal as internet is still restricted and people are still being called for investigation. Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance didn’t participate in the talks with the Centre which was scheduled for October 6 and had asked judicial probe along with release of detained persons and dropping all charges against the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail Rajasthan. (HT file)

Apex Body Leh, co chairman, Chering Dorjey along with other members of the body said that situation is still not normal Ladakh. “The situation is not normal. The restrictions on the people and internet are still in place,” Dorjey said, adding that on the surface there is normalcy which isn’t real.

“If government wishes to improve situation here. Then all restrictions should be lifted internet be restored. The government should restore the confidence of the people," Dorjey said during a press conference, while flanked by other members of the Apex body.

He said that numberdars, which form the important part of Ladakh culture and conveyed our messages to the people about the hunger strike and protests on the request of Apex body, are now being harassed by the government. “This is direct attack on our culture. We hope government will stop harassing them.”

Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance didn’t participate in the talks with the Centre which was scheduled for October 6 and had asked judicial probe along with release of detained persons and dropping all charges against the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail Rajasthan.

Meanwhile Ladakh LG KavinderGupta also chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Ladakh. LG was informed that situation in UT remained peaceful, with schools, offices, and markets reopened.

Gupta asked officials to remain vigilant and focus on peace and development.