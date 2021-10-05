Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab cabinet observes 2-minute silence in homage to killed farmers

Punjab council of ministers led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi observed a two-minute silence in homage to farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Ministers and the officers present prayed for the bereaved families, who lost their lives while protesting peacefully for the repeal of the three farm laws. The Punjab cabinet urged the Centre that those behind the violence be exposed, howsoever influential or connected. They added that justice had to be delivered, while reiterating that the demand for repeal of the three farm laws, which has caused resentment among the farmers, led to violence and loss of lives. The meeting ended without any further proceedings.