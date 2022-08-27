Lalru road mishap: Container truck mows down 32-year-old biker

A 32-year-old biker was crushed under a container truck near Ballopur village in Lalru on Thursday night.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Hardev Nagar, Lalru Mandi, was on his way home from Malakpur village when the speeding truck hit his two-wheeler at around 9.30 pm.

In his complaint, Jatinder Kumar, the brother of the victim, who was tailing his brother on his bike, said Rajesh was crushed under the truck, and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the victim’s relatives after the post-mortem examination. The registration number of the truck has been noted, and efforts are on to arrest the absconding driver, investigating officer Nirbhay Singh said.

A case was registered against the unknown container driver under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code.