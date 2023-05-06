‘Threat to life,’ claims Sandeep sexual harassment case woman coach’s landlord

Landlord of the woman coach, who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual misconduct, has alleged that he has been receiving threats.

He alleged that earlier on January 19, she had manhandled and slapped his wife.

In his complaint, Arun Jogi of Sector 12, Panchkula, told the police that the woman coach was staying on rent on the second floor of his house. He alleged that earlier on January 19, she had manhandled and slapped his wife Pooja Jogi, after which he had lodged a DDR at Sector 2, Panchkula police station. However, the police failed to take any action.

He said on May 2, his son Prithvi Singh Jogi was threatened by four persons, one of them was armed, at Sector 5, Panchkula, at 6.45 pm. They also threatened him to not give any interview or public statement in the media against the woman coach as they had done earlier on April 26.

The Jogi family has now lodged a complaint with the police alleging threat to their lives. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against four unidentified persons.

