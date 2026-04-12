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Landslide on Chamba-Bharmour highway brings traffic to grinding halt

Landslide occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when large debris from the hillside rolled onto the road. Following the road blockade, vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway, causing significant inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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The Chamba–Bharmour National Highway was blocked on Saturday following a landslide near Batti Ki Hatti, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides.

The Chamba–Bharmour National Highway was blocked on Saturday following a landslide near Batti Ki Hatti, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. (HT Photo)

It occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when large debris from the hillside rolled onto the road. Following the road blockade, vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway, causing significant inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

With no alternative route available, many stranded commuters were compelled to take risky measures to cross the affected stretch. Several were seen crossing through the icy waters of the Ravi river, while others climbed uphill paths to reach the other side of the affected patch. Patients, women, and children were carried on shoulders through these perilous conditions.

The landslide follows the recent wet spells that brought snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in several other parts of the hill state. Bharmour MLA Janak Raj, who visited the site, said, “Bharmour depends on a single road for connectivity. We have been demanding an alternative road linking Bharmour with other parts of the country. Whenever this road is blocked, life in Bharmour comes to a standstill.”

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 4-5 days. Similarly, the maximum temperatures are also expected to rise gradually by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 4-5 days.

Later, a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 15.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Landslide on Chamba-Bharmour highway brings traffic to grinding halt
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Landslide on Chamba-Bharmour highway brings traffic to grinding halt
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