Large potholes, overflowing sewers commuters’ nightmare in Ludhiana

Commuters find themselves tiptoeing around large potholes on the road leading to Oswal hospital in Focal Point Phase 2 on a daily basis.

The deteriorating condition of the road is posing serious risks to public safety. (HT PHOTO)

The deteriorating condition of the road is posing serious risks to public safety. Furthermore, the inadequate sewerage system results in the accumulation of stagnant sewage water on the road, causing a foul smell inconveniencing shopkeepers, vendors, and residents in the area.

Subod, a commuter who regularly travels through the area, says he fears for his safety as accidents have become commonplace in the area.

“For several years now, I have been commuting to work via this road, and the condition has deteriorated with passing time,” he adds.

Echoing the sentiment, Sanjeev, a resident of Focal Point Phase 2, voiced his concerns, stating, “The stretch from Aarti Steel Chowk towards Dhandari Kalan is in an extremely deplorable condition. The manholes are positioned below the road level, making it nearly impossible for four-wheelers to traverse safely.”

“Unfortunately, I have witnessed the road go from bad to worse over the years. The area is plagued by clogged sewerage and damaged roads, which have become a recurring issue for Focal Point residents,” he complains.

Foul smell often covers the area as discharge from sewer often floods the road as Subod notes, “I urge the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and municipal corporation to take prompt action and conduct thorough checks on the factories responsible for releasing polluted water into the sewers. This contamination is adversely affecting both commuters and local residents alike.”

Ramu, a roadside vendor, speaks of the daily ordeal endured by commuters saying, “The chowk is situated close to Aarti Steels, and the stretch leading towards Oswal Hospital is in a poor state. The potholes here measure over 1 ft in depth, posing a severe hazard to commuters”

“Recently, a young girl was badly injured because the potholes, filled with sewage water, make it difficult for commuters to gauge their depth, posing serious health risks to everyone,” he adds.

Addressing the issue, MC’s additional commissioner Aaditya Dachawal says, “We have prepared the estimate of that stretch and repair work for the road will start soon.”